Here's What Shehnaaz Gill Said When A Fan Asked Her About Her Marriage Plans

Shehnaaz On Her Marriage Plans

Shehnaaz said, "Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don't think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married and also have kids by now)."

‘Abhi Mere Mehnat Karne Ka Time Hai’

She further added, "But abhi mere mehnat karne ka time hai. Main mehnat kar rahi hoon aur main shaadi karungi jab mera mann karega (Right now is the time to work hard. I am working hard and I will get married when I feel like it)."

Sana Is Overwhelmed With The Response To Her Dialogue Rap

Sana is also overwhelmed about her dialogue rap that went viral. The rap was made by Yashraj Mukhate. Shehnaaz has been sharing videos of celebrities enjoying the rap on her Instagram stories.

‘Saada Kutta Kutta, Tuada Kutta Tommy’

About her dialogue rap, she said, "It became a hit. I did not speak a dialogue. It's a proverb. In Punjab, one says, 'Saada Kutta, Kutta, Tuada Kutta Tommy'. I used it there and it went viral. Thank you so much. You guys made it so viral. I felt very good." She also recited the dialogue again for her fans.

The actress addressed many other questions of fans and also asked them not to fight with anyone as she doesn't like it.