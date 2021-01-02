Here's What Shoaib Ibrahim Replied When A Fan Asked His Wife Dipika Kakkar To Marry Him

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the adorable couples in the television industry. The duo is active on social media and keeps their fans updated with latest posts. Recently, Shoaib took to Instagram to answer some of his fans' questions in 'Ask me a question' session. Interestingly, a fan asked him that he wished to marry his actress-wife Dipika Kakar. Well, Shoaib's sweet and romantic response to the same will make everyone say, 'Awww!'

Shoaib wrote, "'Aaj ke din to gupshup banti hai! Chaliye puchiye." To this, a fan asked, "Ask deepika to marry me 😄😉😉."

The Sasural Simar Ka actor replied, "Bhai is janam me toh meri ho chuki hai.. agar next birth hota hai toh kuch achche karm krna tab dipika jaisi inshallah koi mil jayegi kyuki dipika toh tab bhi meri hi hogi (Brother, she is already mine in this lifetime. If there is a next birth, do something good, then you will find someone like Dipika, because she will be mine then too)."

Take a look at a few more questions and Shoaib's reply!

Fan: 2020 ki best & worst memory?

Shoaib: Best memory of 2020 is month of Ramadan. And worst ka aisa hai ki jo bura hua wo beet gaya usko yaad nahi krna chahiya (the worst thing should not be remembered).

Fan: What you want from this year?

Shoaib: Allah has been kind to give so much of peace and love in our family bas ye sab bana rahe (I just hope this continues). And may 2021 be a blessed year for everyone.

Fan: New Year Resolution??

Shoaib: I dont believe in resolutions kyuki aksar log banate hai todne ke liye (because people often make them to break them).

Meanwhile, Shoaib and Dipika celebrated new year with a team of on-duty security guards along with their family. Shoaib also shared a picture of the same on his Instagram handle.

Dipika Kakar shared a picture and wished her fans Happy New Year. To this, Shoaib replied, "Mashallah❤️" while sister-in-law Saba commented, "Prettiest ma sha Allah❤️"

