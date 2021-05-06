Here's Why Sanaya Irani Won't Do Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss

There were reports that Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sanaya Irani has been paid a huge amount to participate in both Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 15. However, in last minute change, the deal didn't work out and Sanaya was out of the stunt-based reality show. Many wondered if she would be doing Bigg Boss 15! Well, here is the answer from the actress herself.

The actress revealed to TOI that she will neither be doing KKK 11 as she has vertigo nor Bigg Boss 15 as it is not her cup of tea.

About KKK 11, Sanaya said, "Yes, I was in discussion with the makers, but I can't take part in it because I suffer from vertigo. Apparently, they tried to work things around it, but I was clear that there are some things I will not do. I am approached every year, but I don't think I can ever be a part of it."

About Bigg Boss, the IPKKND actress said that she hopes that she never has to do Bigg Boss in her life and if she does, it will be for money. She added that she can't stay in the house for three months and fight with people.

She added, "It's not my cup of tea and I hope that I never have to do BB in life. I would do it only when I need the money, which fortunately isn't the case yet. I think people become meaner when they are inside the house and become best friends once they are out. It makes me wonder what went wrong inside the house. The contestants are prompted to have an opinion, but that's actually prodding them to be at loggerheads. I don't want to be in a house for three months and fight with people. Having said that, contestants have become so smart that they know they have to give content or else they will be evicted. You can't step back when you have agreed to be in a race. But to go with this intention ki main toh ladai karunga hi kyunki yahi content hai is wrong. There is so much one can do to entertain the audience rather than fight and bicker all the time. I loved the way Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik conducted themselves in the last season."

When asked about what are her plans on work front, the actress said that she doesn't want to say that she won't take up TV project, but added that she wants to explore OTT space. She added that she wants to do something different, but is not getting that opportunity on television. Sanaya concluded by saying that she needs to grow as an artist.