Hero - Gayab Mode On To Go Off-Air; Abhishek Nigam Talks About His Journey & Thanks Fans For Their Love

Several shows are going off-air owing to low TRPs. Sab TV's Hero - Gayab Mode On that stars Abhishek Nigam, Manish Wadhwa, Ajay Gehi, Nitish Pandey and Tunisha Sharma in the lead roles, is yet another show that will be shutting down this month. The show recently saw a time slot change. Apparently, the last episode of the show will be aired on October 30.

Recently, Abhishek Nigam, who plays the role of Hero, spoke about his journey in the show. He said that the show has a special place in his heart and will certainly miss every moment spent on the sets. He added that he will miss going to the sets and getting into my Hero mode.

Abhishek was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't even know where to begin as I have so many memories in my heart. I would miss having fun with the entire cast in between the shots, various pranks that we played on one another and mostly, I'll miss the entire vibe of the set, which was always very energetic and loving. However, now that I will no longer be playing Hero, I am taking a lot of beautiful memories and learning forward. The show has a special place in my heart, and I will certainly miss every moment spent here."

He concluded by thanking fans for their love and support, without which his journey wouldn't have been possible.

He said, "My experience with the show has been amazing, and I have learnt a lot on this journey. I think I have grown beautifully with this character, and the Hero will always live within me. I think the show has come a full circle and I will miss coming to the sets and getting into my Hero mode. My fans and viewers have really loved my character and acknowledged my character throughout this journey of Hero - Gayab Mode On. This journey, so far, has been possible only because of all our amazing fans who have always adored us and showered us with unconditional love."

Hero- Gayab Mode On revolves around a man, who finds a ring which gives him supernatural powers. He has to fight alien forces who are after the ring and save the world. The show will end on a happy note with the victory of good over evil. Audience will get to witness an ultimate battle between Shukracharya (Ajay Gehi) and Hero (Abhishek Nigam).