Himani Bundela Proves To Be An Inspiration For Many Through Her Spirited Journey On KBC 13

“Jeetne wala koi alag kaam nahi karta, wo har kaam ko alag tareeke se karta hai” were the words with which Himani Bundela, a visually impaired contestant from Agra started her KBC 13 journey on the Hot Seat. A spirited individual, Himani is a teacher who thrives on making math-class a fun class for primary school students. She is the most sought-after teacher by her students as she makes Mental Maths a special learning experience for them by calling it 'Maths Magic’. As her KBC journey unfolds on 30th and 31st August, she will also be seen teaching a few Mental Maths tricks to Mr. Bachchan who highly appreciated the same.

In the year 2011, Himani met with an unfortunate accident due to which her vision was blurred. Even after multiple operations, the doctors couldn’t save her vision. Having suffered a traumatic experience, Himani didn’t let her hopes down and over time, dedicated her life to her passion – teaching & making the kids aware of the situations faces by people with special abilities. Himani strongly believes in staying happy and spreading happiness. “Yun toh zindagi sabhi kat lete hain yahan. Magar zindagi jiyo aise ki misaal ban jaye!” was something that Himani recited on KBC and true to her words, she went on to steal the show!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Himani Bundela Wins Rs 1 Crore; Will She Win Rs 7 Crore?

KBC 13 Contestant Fulfils Father-In-Law's Dream Of Sitting On Hot Seat, Gives Winning Amount Cheque To Him

Himani carefully and with a lot of precision will be seen attempting the questions posed by Computer ji and will charm one and all with her spiritedness and positivity! Having successfully answered the 1 crore question, with equal enthusiasm, she will be seen attempting the 7 crore question as well.

Said Himani, “To be on Kaun Banega Crorepati and to meet Mr Bachchan has always been a dream and I’m glad I could fulfil it. Mr Bachchan made me feel so comfortable on the sets of the show that I didn’t feel nervous at all. My life after the accident hasn’t been easy. A lot of us had to put in immense amount of work to get back to our daily livelihood, especially my parents and my brothers and sisters. Being a woman who's visually impaired, I hope my stint on KBC brings a lot of hope to people who are just like me. A lot of students with special abilities do get admissions in schools & colleges but there are no coaching academies for government competitive exams that admit students with any sort of disabilities. With the money I won, I would want to open a coaching academy that trains the 'divyang’ kids for government competitive exams.”

Tune in to watch Himani Bundela on the Hot Seat on 30th and 31st August at 9:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television