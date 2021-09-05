    For Quick Alerts
      Himansh Kohli: Sidharth Shukla's Death Made Me Rethink My Long-Term Planning

      By
      |

      Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli is among several people who found it hard to process Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. He says that his death made him rethink all his long-term planning.

      Sidharth Shukla

      "I don't think words can ever express the pain each one of us felt when we heard about the untimely demise of the National TV heartthrob, Sidharth Shukla. I didn't know him personally, but still deep down I am deeply affected by this tragic news and I can't deny how much it made me rethink all my long-term planning," said the Humse Hai Life actor.

      "There are people who say, 'Aaj struggle karlo, Aaj save karlo, Kal mazey karna', but I feel I should be more alive today, be happier today because kal kisne dekha hai. We need to invest in our today more and tomorrow less else. I don't want even 1% of regret," he added.

      Sidharth of Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss fame passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday.

      Sunday, September 5, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
