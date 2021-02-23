Himansh Kohli On His Outburst Over Fake News Of Apology To Ex Neha Kakkar: People Think Me As A Villain

Last year in November, actor Himansh Kohli had lashed out at people circulating a video which had been showcasing the fake news of him apologizing to ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar after the latter's wedding to Rohanpreet Singh. The actor had taken to his Instagram story to express his anger with the same and has recently explained his outburst over the fake news. Himansh has mentioned how some people believe such fake news to be real and think of him as the villain.

Himansh Kohli mentioned how except for some sensible people, others fall prey to believing such fake news to be true and think that the actor has to take Neha's name in every interview. Speaking to radio chat show host Sidharth Kanan, the Yaariyan actor revealed, "Usually, what happens is that the educated and sensible people can understand. But there are some people jo uss story ko real maan lete hai. Unko aisa lagta hai ki Himansh villain hai, bohot bura hai, humesha aise interviews deta hai jaake, woh humesha baat shuru karta hai ki usey Neha ka naam lena padega har interview mein (There are some people who believe these stories. They think I am the villain and I always mention Neha in every interview."

For the unversed, Himansh had taken to his social media handle in November last year to express his anger over the fake news of his apology and criticized people sharing the news actively. The actor had stated, "I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. Who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What's more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post. Sudhar jao."

Neha Kakkar and Himanshi Kohli had made their relationship public in September 2018, on one of the episodes of the singing reality show Indian Idol 10 wherein Neha was also one of the panellists. However, the duo had shocked their fans when they went on to split in December 2018. Neha had gone on to tie the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020.