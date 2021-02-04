Himanshi Khurana Objects To Punjabis Being Shown In A Negative Light For Supporting The Protesting Farmers

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support to the ongoing farmers’ protest and has been sharing social media posts in their favour. The singer has even distributed food at the protest site along with other community members. And now, in a statement on Twitter, Himanshi has objected to Punjabis being labelled as 'terrorists’ for supporting the farmers. She believes that showing an entire community in such a light will have widespread effects that will trickle down to the next generation as well.

Himanshi wrote, “Ye jo bar bar punjabio ko terrorist terrorist bol rahe iski gunj kaha tak jayegi kabhi socha puri dunia hme ik buri nazar se dekhegi hmare new generation ko kya problem face krni pdegi ye kyu nahi sochte apne matlab ke lie ek community pe question mark lga do why (Have you ever thought about the consequences of labelling Punjabis as terrorists? The entire world will view us in a poor light. Did you ever consider the issues that the next generation will have to face because of this? Why are you tainting an entire community for personal agenda)?”

She went on to add, “India hmara bhi hai hmesha khre rahe hai par divide to pehle app logo ne start kia chalo maan lo pure India me se ik state bill ko leke disagree krti hai to kya hum na bole (India is our country too. We have always stood by the country but you have started dividing us. Let us consider that just one state disagrees with the farm bills. Even in that case, why should we not voice our opinion?).” Check out the post below:

Freedom of speech hme bhi hai.......... par pta nahi kyu insta Twitter violation unpe kyu nahi laagu hoti ........ye to wahi baat ho gyi maa baap apki problem na sune ulta rishtedaro ke sahmne apko or down kre .... pic.twitter.com/qmfDeVkGfS — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2021

For the uninitiated, Himanshi is one of the first celebrities to extend support to the farmer’s protest since some time now. The actress even posted photos and videos from last year’s protest. She has also slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for her choice of words and reaction to the ongoing protest that started in November 2020.

