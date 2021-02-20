Himanshi Khurana Reacts To Her Engagement Rumours With Asim Riaz

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana has been in the news ever since she made her Bigg Boss stint. Her relationship with boyfriend Asim Riaz, first runner up of Bigg Boss 13, has always grabbed news. When the actress write some sad quote, people assume that things are not well between them, and when she posts a ring, people think they are engaged. Recently, she had shared a gorgeous ring on her social media account and many wondered if she is engaged. Himanshi has reacted to the same now.

She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Chuda main apni life mein 20 baar pehan chuki hoon. Kyunki 20 baar meri shaadi ho chuki hai onscreen (I have donned 'chuda' 20 times in her life because she got married on-screen for so many times). So all this is part of my life. But I am a ring collector. Logo ko aisa kyun lagta hai ki agar ladki ne ring pehni hai to use vo ladke ne kharidkar di hogi (Why do people think that if a girl wear a ring, it is given by a boy)." I really like buying rings for me. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me."

Earlier, while talking about her marriage with Asim Riaz, she had said, "Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain (Earlier, people doubted about our relationship and now they are saying all these). We're in no hurry. We're right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain (Our communities and religion are different). Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time."

Meanwhile, fans of Himanshi and Asim love to see them together and they have nicknamed them as Asimanshi. They love the couple so much that they want to see them married and hence, such rumours.

