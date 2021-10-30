Himanshi Khurana Refuses To Do Intimate Scenes On OTT; Says ‘I Have My Set Of Limitations’

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana has been winning the hearts of her fans with her songs. The singer is currently in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 finalist and actor Asim Riaz. Himanshi has received several offers of the OTT projects, however, she refused many of them due to intimate scenes.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Himanshi Khurana revealed that she has a set of limitations. The actress told the portal, "Yes, I am open to working on OTT but I've my set of limitations. I don't think I would be comfortable doing intimate scenes. These days web series have a lot of intimate and bold content and it has become a demand of that platform. Sometimes it seems that it has become compulsory to have bold content in web shows and I've been offered a few shows in the past but I've turned them down. Nobody forces us to do it and it is my individual choice that I don't want to be a part of such content."

Himanshi feels happy that the Punjabi film industry has also started making web series and she is offered a good project on OTT which is clean. She is all set to do it. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also revealed that she was offered 3 big Bollywood projects before the reality show and Hate Story 4 was one of them. However, she refused to be a part of it because of its bold scenes.

Asim Riaz Opens Up About His Marriage Plans With Himanshi Khurana; Says 'Hum Saath Mein Hain'

Interestingly, Himashi Khurana is also collaborating with beau Asim Riaz for music videos. While working on music, they always their creative inputs with each other. Himanshi said, "We professionally talk to each other and take creative inputs. When I made him hear my latest song, he really liked it and it was my idea to have him in the music video. When I spoke to him and everyone on the projects, they all agreed."

She also feels great to working with Asim Riaz as she gets time to spend with him. The Punjabi diva said, "If we are shooting separately and if I have time, I drop on sets to meet him but I patiently wait in his vanity for him so that he finishes his shoot and returns. Our preference is always first."

Asim Riaz Shares His Struggle Story, Says 'I Had To Choose Between Eating Meals Or Paying Rickshaw Fare'

The couple has also worked on the song, in which Himanshi Khurana lent her voice, while Asim Riaz has rapped in it. They are yet to decide its release date.