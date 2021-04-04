Himanshi Khurana Says Trolls Feel She Is With Asim For Money & Fame; Talks About Her Marriage Plan With Asim

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the cutest couples in the television industry. The duo met and fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, there have been reports of their on and off relationship. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Himanshi opened up about her relationship with Asim and revealed how she was trolled. She also spoke about her marriage plan with the Kashmiri lad.

About her relationship with Asim and trolls, she said, "I have never taken trolling seriously. But after Bigg Boss, there were so many comments about my personal life being made. There were so many things said about Asim and me. People don't know the reality of our relationship. They don't know how supportive we are towards each other. They don't know what was the actual reason behind my last breakup. Incase of a breakup, it is always the girl who gets blamed. Don't I have the right to choose my life? Troll feels I am with Asim for money and fame. Didn't I have money or fame before I met Asim?"

She said that people have a lot of opinions about her and Asim and added that she gets shocked when people make comments about their relationship and pass judgements about them. She futher said that if he so confidently accepted their relationship on national television then it means he must have seen something in her.

Himanshi said that she and Asim are strong headed individuals and added that they both are busy in their lives as she is in Punjab and he's in Mumbai.

About her marriage with Asim, she said that they don't want to rush as marriage is a huge commitment.

The Punjabi actress and singer added, "Asim has just started working full fledged and it is the time for him to grow and excel. So right now we are not thinking about marriage. I am also working round the clock and have some amazing offers. Getting married means we will have to give time to each other. Currently, we are working in different industries, the mindset is very different. Our upbringing, religion, he's in Mumbai so everything is different. We don't want to rush and screw things. Marriage is a big commitment we don't want that we get married and later our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision."

