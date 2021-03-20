Himanshi Khurana To Romance Gippy Grewal In Her Next Punjabi Film: Report

A few days ago, we had reported that Bigg Boss 13 finalist and singer Shehnaaz Gill will be sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in the film Honsla Rakh. And now, yet another Bigg Boss 13 fame and singer Himanshi Khurana will be seen opposite big superstar in an upcoming Punjabi film. A report published in Times of India suggests that the singer will be romancing Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal in the upcoming untitled film.

A source close to the development informed the portal that Himanshi Khurana is in talks with the makers of Gippy Grewal-starrer. The shooting will reportedly be starting from the first week of April. The official confirmation is yet to be made by the Punjabi singer. For the unversed, Himanshi has earlier worked in Punjabi films like Jeet Jangey Jahaan, Sadda Haq, Leather Life and 2 Bol.

Apart from films, she has featured in several music videos like 'Gallan Mithiyan', 'Mann Bharya', 'Palazzo' and so on. On the professional front, she will next be seen in an upcoming music video, 'Palazzo 2'. She has recently become the first female Punjabi artist to feature on the New York's Times Square Billboard.

Talking about her personal life, after entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, she fell in love with co-contestant Asim Riaz. The duo is reportedly dating each other since January 2020. Ever since the couple started dating each other, their fans started asking questions to them on social media about their marriage.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Himanshi Khurana said that they will inform fans soon, as they are right now focusing on their work. "Pehle logon ko humare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We're in no hurry. We're right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time," Himanshi said.

