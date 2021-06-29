Himanshu Malhotra & Paridhi Sharma In Gul Khan's Next? Shooting To Begin From July!

While a few shows are going off-air, reports of popular makers coming up with a few new interesting shows are doing the rounds. As per latest report, Gul Khan is coming up with a new show and Himanshu Malhotra and Paridhi Sharma have been roped in for the show.

While Himanshu was last seen in Nikki Aur Jadui Bubble, which ended in just three weeks, Paridhi Sharma was seen in Patiala Babes and Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki.

As per TOI report, the show will revolve around the relationship between a mother and her daughter. While the casting is under process, it is being said that the makers will begin shooting for the show in July.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "While the production house is known for making supernatural shows like Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! and Nazar, it has also been producing interesting daily soaps like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The new show featuring Paridhi and Himanshu has a great storyline, which will revolve around the relationship between a mother and her daughter. Paridhi will play the doting mother. The rest of the casting is underway. We are planning to commence the shoot for the show in the first week of July."

The source further added, "Talks have reached an advanced stage and we will be signing a contract with Himanshu soon."