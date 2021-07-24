Himesh Reshammiya, The Superhit Machine Releases The Song Terii Umeed By Pawandeep And Arunita

Himesh Reshammiya, the bonafide rockstar and India's very own superhit machine celebrates his birthday today and treats his fans to an exciting affair. The singer-composer has just released his much-anticipated song, 'Terii Umeed' by Pawandeep and Arunita from the album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se' and has hit the ball out of the park.

A romantic song is sung by the uber-talented singers, 'Terii Umeed' is sure to hit all the right notes. Pawandeep and Arunita's last song from his music label left music lovers from across the globe wanting more and Himesh Reshammiya certainly lived up to their expectations. The song is a studio version which features the singers in its video and we are in love with it. Take a look at the song.

"Pawandeep and Arunita have sung this song like veterans as compared to being fresh talent. Each note that I have composed in 'Terii Umeed' has been perfectly rendered by them and after the superhit success of 'Tere Bagairr' I just knew that another composition with them will be ideal. 'Terii Umeed' explores their soulful voices in a very different range and shows their versatility. I am confident that each and every music lover of all genres will love this song!" says Himesh on the release of the song.

Himesh has given Back to back blockbusters in a row Surroor 2021- 65 million views and 27 million audio streams, 'Tere Bagairr' from the album moods with melodies sung by Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal is 17 million views and 4 million audio streams, and 'Sanseinn' sung by Sawai Bhatt from the album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se' is 37 million views and 4 million audio streams and 'Dagaa' from the album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se' sung by Mohd danish is 16 million views and 2 million audio streams, all 4 songs have been trending on Youtube and reels also and each song is growing, even more, each day.

'Terii Umeed' is out now and once you hear it, you won't be able to stop. The perfect way to celebrate everyone's favourite singer and composer, Himesh Reshammiya's birthday, right?