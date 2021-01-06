Hina Khan Bags Best Actress Award At Montgomery International Film Festival 2020

Hina Khan Bags Best Actress Award At MIFF 2020

Sharing the certificate and a few stills from her film on Instagram, Hina captioned the picture as, "This month I complete 12 years in the industry and I couldn't be more proud of myself as my film LINES, is getting an overwhelming response overseas and has added another reason for the celebration. I am so thrilled and excited to share a token of appreciation received at the prestigious Montgomery International Film Festival, USA as Best Actress (Feature Film)."

Fans Trend #InternationalWinForHina On Twitter

Fans are super happy for the actress and congratulated her on Twitter. They also trended #InternationalWinForHina on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Ami Jain: Hearty congratulations to our stargirl @eyehinakhan. You're truly an inspiration for us! Lots of love. INTERNATIONAL WIN FOR HINA.

@iMuzish: Setting the benchmark higher for years and breaking her own records, The Girl for whom Sky is not even the limit has come a long way in her journey on her own and still way to go Places!@eyehinakhan A GAME CHANGER. INTERNATIONAL WIN FOR HINA.

For the uninitiated, Lines is produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and co-produced under Hina and Rocky Jaiswal's production venture Hiros Faar Better Films. The poster of the film was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, which marked Hina's big red carpet debut. The film which is directed by Hussain Khan and written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh, also stars Farida Jalal in the lead role. The film is shot in Kashmir.