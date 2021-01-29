Hina Khan Bags Times Power Woman Award; Sidharth Shukla Wins Times Men Of The Year 2020 Award

Hina Khan On Winning Times Power Woman Award

Hina Khan shared a series of posts and announced her big win. The actress looked stunning in shimmery black dress and wrote about starting 2021's power pack start. She wrote, "2021's Power Pack beginning..Here comes the First award of 2021..Thank you @timesofindia for honouring me with the Times Power Woman Award..."

Hina Khan - Charismatic TV Personality Award

In another post, she asked women to keep up their spirits alive and wrote, "All you women out thr, Keep the power of your spirits alive.. and ride the waves of your instincts.. that's what I do .. and I want all of you to become your version of a Powerful Woman .. #PowerWomanHinaKhan #TimesPowerWoman."

The Actress Writes…

Sharing a few more pictures, Hina wrote, "The title of the award has the three key ingredients for success... Time ...Power ..Woman ..So all it takes .. is Right Time ... A Powerful Decision... And an instinctive woman ..."

Hina With Terence

Posting a picture snapped with Terence Lewis, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress wrote, "Be You! #TimesPowerWoman Thank you for presenting my very first award of 2021 @terence_here."

Sidharth Shukla Wins Times Men Of The Year 2020 Award

On the other hand, Sidharth too, shared a picture and wrote, "Thank you @timesofindia for this award!" The Bigg Boss 13 winner looked dapper in a grey t-shirt, black overcoat and blue jeans.