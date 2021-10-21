Hina Khan Chooses Mental Health Over Physical Appearance; Find Out Why

TV actress Hina Khan recently shared an inspiring note on her Instagram story, in which the diva revealed that she gave more importance to her mental health than physical appearance. For the unversed, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has gone through a very tough phase of her life. She lost her father in April 2021 due to a heart attack. She was shooting in Kashmir when she learned about her father's demise.

Since then, Hina Khan has been spending a lot of time with her mother and staying away from the limelight. Hence, her fans are quite worried about her whereabouts. Amidst all, the actress recently shared a selfie on Instagram and explained that her mental health is important than her physical appearance.

In the picture, Hina Khan has put on some weight and now, she is on the journey to come back to in shape. The actress wrote, "Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on.."

The Bigg Boss 11 finalist further added, "My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy.. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how m I looking.. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life... And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance.. Now here I am, back in action. Work in progress."

Looks like, Hina Khan is all set to back in action with much positivity. For the unversed, she had recently walked the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week. She was last seen in the song 'Main Bhi Barbaad' opposite Angad Bedi.