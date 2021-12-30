Hina Khan Clarifies Shaheer Sheikh Is Not Rude But Says He's Lazy & Doesn't Message Or Revert

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh became an instant hit jodi with their music video 'Baarish Ban Jana'. After the success of their first music video, they were seen in another song 'Mohabbat Hai', which also became viewers' favourite. Recently, the actor spoke about their friendship and magical chemistry. The duo also spoke about what they like and dislike about each other. While Shaheer called Hina a fireball and khushmizaaz (happy-go-lucky) person, Hina said that she liked Shaheer's carefree nature.

When asked about one thing that annoys about each other, Shaheer and Hina didn't have anything but all good to say about each other. In fact, Hina clarified that Shaheer is not at all rude, but added that he is lazy and doesn't message or revert!

When asked Shaheer about what he dislikes about Hina, he told TOI that he wish there was something like that! He added that he is a very straightforward person, if he doesn't like something, he would say it on the face straight away. Shaheer mentioned that there are people who find him rude, but he is fine with it as it is their opinion. He said that he can't hide anything or pretend to be nice if he is not feeling good!

Hina then clarified and said, "I would like to really clear this air that he's not rude. He has his certain reservations but he's never rude. I've made peace with it when he doesn't answer my calls or replies to my messages for multiple days (jokes and the two laugh out loud). It's not important to converse with each other on a daily basis even if you are the best of friends or be in touch everyday. I don't think that's how I work when it comes to relationships. We may not converse with each other for weeks but the day we meet, we will have a blast and party."

Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh Talk About Their Magical Chemistry; Actress Calls It A Big Mystery

Erica Fernandes, Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod & Other Actresses Who Rocked TV In 2021

She concluded by saying, "He's lazy, he doesn't message and he would not revert. He won't ask you how you are. He just disappears like ghost."