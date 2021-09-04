Hina Khan & Diljit Dosanjh Shocked With Sidharth Shukla's Demise; John Cena Pays Tribute To The Late Actor

Several celebrities took to social media to express shock and grief post Sidharth Shukla's suddent demise. Recently, Hina Khan, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth as 'Toofani Senior', has expressed shock. She took to Twitter and revealed that she is scared, shaken and disturbed by the news of her dear friend's demise. She offered heartfelt condolences to Sidharth's family.

She tweeted, "We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth's family.Prayers for peace for all of you!"

She further wrote, "After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing.I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there #RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar."

Bollywood actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh too was shocked after knowing about Sidharth's demise. He took to social media and recalled that Shehnaaz Gill had made him talk to Sidharth, who had asked him to meet him whenever he is in Mumbai.

The actor wrote, "1 Vaari Video Call Te Gal Karai c Shenaaz Ne.. Baut hee Hasmukh c Veera..Kehnda c mileyo Jadon Mumbai aeye.. 🙏🏽 Shocking (Shehnaaz once made me talk to him on a video call. What a happy go lucky person he was. He asked me to meet him whenever I am in Mumbai)."

It has to be recalled that Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz is about to make her acting debut alongside Diljit Dosanjh with Honsla Rakh.

On the other hand, popular wrestler-actor John Cena had shared a tribute on social media by sharing Sidharth's monochrome picture.

It has to be recalled that during Bigg Boss 13 days, John Cena had supported Asim Riaz and had even shared his picture. Now, Sidharth's fans are surprised and thanked John for paying tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner.