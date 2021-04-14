    For Quick Alerts
      Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim & Other Actors Wish Fans Ramadan Mubarak

      The holy month of Ramadan has begun. During this month, Muslims worldwide observe a fast, read the verses of the Holy Quran, offer their prayers to Allah and take part in philanthropic activities. Although the pandemic has spoiled the festive season, it has not deterred the spirit of people, who are celebrating it in their way. Several television celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and also advised them to pray at home with their loved ones.

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Hina Khan looked radiant in a bright yellow dress. As the actress wished her fans 'Ramadan Mubarak', fans and friends from the industry including Surbhi Jyoti, Parth Samthaan, Rohan Mehra and others wished her the same.

      Hina Khan

      It was a working day for Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Dipika Kakar, who wished her fans on the first day of Ramzan. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram stories, in which she was seen in a blue traditional outfit and captioned one of the pictures as, "Ramzaan Mubarak."

      Dipika Kakar

      Sharing a video in which he was seen wishing his family members, he wrote, "Ibrahim family ki taraf se aap sab ko Ramadan Mubarak. Khoob ibadat kariye, ghar pe rahiye, khush rahiye, pyaar baatiye aur dua me puri duniya ko yaad rakhiye🤲."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

      Sana Khan, who left glam world, shared a video and captioned it as, "Ramadan Mubarak ☪️ May Allah Subhana wa taa'la grant us all sound minds,unshakable faith & good health in this blessed month of RAMADAN & FOREVER TILL HE WISHES ♥️"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

      Shama Sikandar looked lovely in a traditional attire. She captioned the picture as, "Ramzan Mubarak aapko..."

      Shama Sikander

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Aamna Sharif looked simple yet beautiful in a pink suit. She captioned Instagram reel as, "RAMADAN KAREEM 💗😇."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 16:24 [IST]
