Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim & Other Actors Wish Fans Ramadan Mubarak

The holy month of Ramadan has begun. During this month, Muslims worldwide observe a fast, read the verses of the Holy Quran, offer their prayers to Allah and take part in philanthropic activities. Although the pandemic has spoiled the festive season, it has not deterred the spirit of people, who are celebrating it in their way. Several television celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and also advised them to pray at home with their loved ones.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Hina Khan looked radiant in a bright yellow dress. As the actress wished her fans 'Ramadan Mubarak', fans and friends from the industry including Surbhi Jyoti, Parth Samthaan, Rohan Mehra and others wished her the same.

It was a working day for Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Dipika Kakar, who wished her fans on the first day of Ramzan. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram stories, in which she was seen in a blue traditional outfit and captioned one of the pictures as, "Ramzaan Mubarak."

Sharing a video in which he was seen wishing his family members, he wrote, "Ibrahim family ki taraf se aap sab ko Ramadan Mubarak. Khoob ibadat kariye, ghar pe rahiye, khush rahiye, pyaar baatiye aur dua me puri duniya ko yaad rakhiye🤲."

Sana Khan, who left glam world, shared a video and captioned it as, "Ramadan Mubarak ☪️ May Allah Subhana wa taa'la grant us all sound minds,unshakable faith & good health in this blessed month of RAMADAN & FOREVER TILL HE WISHES ♥️"

Shama Sikandar looked lovely in a traditional attire. She captioned the picture as, "Ramzan Mubarak aapko..."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Aamna Sharif looked simple yet beautiful in a pink suit. She captioned Instagram reel as, "RAMADAN KAREEM 💗😇."

