Hina Khan's Father Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Actress Rushes To Mumbai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan's father passed away today (April 20, 2021). As per Pinkvilla report, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant's father died of a massive cardiac arrest.

Apparently, Hina is not in town owing to professional reasons. It has to be recalled that recently, the actress had shared pictures with Shaheer Sheikh and it was said that the actress is shooting in Kashmir. Hina has immediately boarded a flight on hearing the news of her father's demise. The family is yet to release an official statement in this regard.

Hina was quite close to her father and was often sharing pictures and videos with him. During an interaction with Humans of Bombay, the actress had spoken about her parents and their reaction to her becoming an actress. She had said, "I come from an orthodox Kashmiri family were becoming an actor was never an option. My parents were even hesitant to send me to Delhi for college but somehow, I convinced Papa. So, when a friend suggested auditioning for a serial, I said no. Upon insistence, I gave it a go & the casting directors loved me! The next day, I was selected for the lead role!"

Hina Khan had revealed that she moved to Mumbai without telling her parents and it took weeks for her to tell her father and he was livid. After weeks of cajoling, her father said that she can continue only if she completes her studies. Later, her parents moved to Mumbai.

Our heartfelt condolences to Hina Khan and her family.

