Hina Khan Is All Praise For Priyanka Chopra After She Received Message From Her Post Her Father’s Demise

Popular TV actress Hina Khan lost her father Aslam Khan in April 2021. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star received heart-touching messages from almost all the TV stars. Hina is completely devastated due to her father's death and often remembers him on social media.

Amidst all, Hina Khan recently praised actress Priyanka Chopra after she received a 'heart-touching message' from her post her father's demise. For the unversed, Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra had attended Cannes 2019, where the divas bonded really well with each other. Since then, they have been sharing a cordial relationship.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Hina Khan said, "Priyanka Chopra, I really like the way she picks these small, little things. I honestly don't want to talk about it, but I want to add a little bit. She is such a busy woman, an entrepreneur, she is doing so many things. She sending me a text message after my father's passing away, and such a long message. Not just a text message where you say 'I am sorry, condolences' and all." The actress further added that Priyanka understands how it feels after losing a father. She said that PeeCee's message was really special and heart-touching.

Hina Khan Talks About Missing Her Dad & Returning To Work; Says Her Biggest Priority Now Is Her Mother

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra lost her father Ashok Chopra in 2013, and since then, the actress never misses any chance to remember her dad. The actress had also fallen into depression after her father's demise. Coming back to Hina Khan, she also said that Priyanka made her feel at home in Cannes. Even Priyanka thanked Hina for the kind words and felt proud of what she has achieved in life.

Priyanka Chopra Shares A Heartfelt Post For Husband Nick Jonas, Says 'Miss You Already'

Talking about Hina Khan's career, she was last seen in the music video 'Patthar Wargi' featuring Tanmay Ssingh. The actress has earlier featured in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 4, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and so on.