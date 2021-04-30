Hina Khan Mentions Herself As ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’ In Her Instagram Bio

Popular TV actress Hina Khan lost her father Aslam Khan last week due to a heart attack. Notably, she was not in the city when her dad breathed his last. Well, it was indeed a devastating moment for the actress, as she lost a big support in her life. She is going through a very tough phase of her life, as after the demise of her father, Hina and her family members tested positive for COVID-19.

Being daddy's little girl and a strong woman, Hina Kan decided to change her Instagram bio that said so. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress mentioned herself as 'Daddy's Strong Girl' in the bio. Well, screenshot of Hina Khan's Insta bio is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising her fighting spirit.

Also Read : After Her Father's Demise, Hina Khan Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Actress Goes Under Home Quarantine

The actress was the closest to her father. Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Hina Khan revealed that her father Aslam Khan had been her partner in crime in whatever decision she has taken in her life. After the demise of Hina Khan's father, several TV celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and others sent their condolences to her family.

Also Read : Hina Khan's Father Demise: Celebs Offer Condolences; Vikas Slams Paps For Hounding Grieving Hina At Airport

Talking about Hina Khan's love life, she is dating Rocky Jaiswal for many years now. The couple is reportedly planning to get married soon. She has right now taken a break from social media and focusing on her recovery from Coronavirus. She was last seen in a music video 'Bedard' which also featured singer Stebin Ben. She had also entered Bigg Boss 14 as senior contestant with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.