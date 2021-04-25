Hina Khan Mourns Loss Of Her Father; Takes A Break From Social Media

Hina Khan lost her father Aslam Khan on April 20, 2021. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' father died of cardiac arrest while she was out of town due to personal commitments. As soon as she got the news, she took flight to Mumbai. The social media was inundated with condolence messages and her fans were concerned about the actress' well being.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress has now shared a post on her Instagram story, in which she expressed gratitude towards everyone who checked on her and her family during this difficult period. She wrote, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times."

The actress also revealed that she will be taking a break from social media pages. She concluded by writing, "While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love."

Hina was extremely close to her father and used to post a lot of pictures and videos with her father. Her fans also loved the father-daughter duo's cute bonding.

Meanwhile, recently, Hina's YRKKH co-star Ashnoor Kaur offered condolences over the demise of her father. She tweeted, "My deepest condolences to @eyehinakhan di for the huge loss... May god give you & the entire family great strength during this difficult time... May uncle's soul rest in peace🙏🏻😔."

Hina's other friends from the industry, Lata Saberwal, Kanchi Singh, Hitesh Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and others too offered condolences on social media.