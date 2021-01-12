Hina Khan On Completing 12 Years In The Industry: I’ve Forgone Huge Amounts Of Money To Be Where I’m Today

Hina Says This Is Just The Beginning

Talking about her journey, the actress said that this is just the beginning. She added that she wants to step into films and has done a couple of them which got good response. She added that she is quite happy about the projects that she chose to do and is looking forward to doing a lot more in the future.

‘These 12 Years Have Been Very Fruitful’

Hina said that these 12 years have been very fruitful and she has received a lot of love, attention from my fans and well-wishers. From doing digital films, feature film, TV, launching shows, waking red carpets, walking international red carpets, winning awards and recently, an international recognition in an American film festival where she won the award for Best Actress- she says this journey has been amazing.

Hina Is Proud That She Played Akshara In YRKKH

The actress started her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is one of the longest running shows on television. About the same, the actress said, "When you take up a project, you never think about how it would turn out later. I know I started with Akshara (her character in the show), and she became larger than life and I am so proud of it. I did it for eight long years and considering how it works now, it is very difficult for actors to continue doing a show for such a long time. But 'Rishta' is still doing great, it feels nice to know that it is doing so well whether I am a part of it or not."

However, she said that it was not easy to break away from her character's image when she left the show.

‘I Have Forgone Huge Amounts Of Money To Be Where I Am Today’

Taking about her survival in the industry, she said, "Surviving in this industry is so important, I believe in taking baby steps and that's what I am doing. I have taken risks, I have forgone huge amounts of money to be where I am today and I am so proud of it. It gives me a lot of confidence that in future if I want to do something, then I can take that risk but I have to be wise and understand if I need to take that risk. But I am glad with my experience and journey. I am looking forward to another 15 years now."