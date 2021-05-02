COVID-19 Positive Hina Khan Pens Emotional Note After Her Father’s Demise; Calls Herself A ‘Helpless Daughter'

A few days ago, television actress Hina Khan lost her father Aslam Khan due to a heart attack. The actress was in Kashmir at the time shooting for her upcoming project when her dad breathed his last. As soon as she was informed about the heart-breaking news of her father’s demise, Hina had immediately rushed back to Mumbai to attend her father’s final rites.

After a few days of her father’s death, Hina informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. Now, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has shared an emotional post whilst expressing how helpless she feels for not being able to comfort her mother in these tough times.

She a few pictures of herself on Instagram and wrote, “A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around.. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz, Let there be light.. Dua”. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Hina’s family including her mother have tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has confessed that she and her family are going through very difficult and testing times in an earlier statement.

Hina was the closest to her dad and has been very expressive and vocal about her relationship with her father. She was often seen sharing some adorable moments on social media and speaking about him in interviews. She recently decided to change her Instagram bio to “Daddy’s strong girl”, as a tribute to her later father.