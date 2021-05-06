Hina Khan Remembers Her Late Father, Shares Fond Memories With Him

Hina Khan is currently in a bereaving state of mind. The actor's father passed away on April 20, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. Hina rushed home from Kashmir wherein she was shooting for a project. While the actor was acknowledging all the condolences by her fans and friends from the industry, she has now taken to her social media handle to remember her late father.

Hina took to her Instagram stories to share some beautiful memories with her father. One of her fan clubs also went on to share the pictures on their social media handle. In one of the pictures, Hina shared a picture wherein she can be seen posing with her father and they both are all smiles for the camera. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor can be seen in traditional blue attire.

She captioned the picture stating, "My Dear Daddy, I Miss You." She shared another candid picture with her father and wrote, "Just Keep Smiling In Heaven My Angel." Apart from that, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared a lovely picture of her father clicking a selfie of his amidst a snowy background. The actor captioned the same stating, "How You Loved To Photograph Every Moment, Now That's All We Have" adding a heartbreak emoji to the same. Take a look at the pictures shared by the actor.

Apart from that, she also shared a picture wherein her entire family including her father can be seen posing while looking at the sunset. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist captioned it stating, "I Know You Will Watch Our Back, We Will Always Be Together." Take a look at her post.

Earlier, after testing positive for COVID-19, Hina Khan had shared a pensive post while her home quarantine phase. The actor had stated, "A Helpless Daughter who can't even be with her mother to comfort her when she needs her the most. Dear people, times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around. But this a saying, Tough times don't last, Tough people, do. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy's Strong Girl. Send in your prayers plz. Let there be light. Dua."