Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Absence At Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral; Shares Bigg Boss Video With Late Actor

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left a void in the life of his fans and people close to him. The actor, who passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack, was cremated on Friday in Mumbai. Many celebs and industry friends had attended his funeral and were also spotted visiting his Andheri residence post his demise.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth as 'Toofani Senior', had expressed shock after the actor’s passing away on social media. She had shared that she is scared, shaken and disturbed by the news of her dear friend's demise and had offered her heartfelt condolences to Shukla's family.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, who had since maintained a silence online, took to her Twitter handle today to answer a few netizens who questioned her about being absent and not visiting Sidharth Shukla’s residence post his demise. The actress responded saying, “Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon… Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon ..” (Sir, I am not in Mumbai. I heard about this heartbreaking news at the airport. I am still not in Mumbai). Check out the post below:

Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon..

Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon .. 🙏 https://t.co/BWK565kOty — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

Another user politely requested Hina to visit Sidharth’s place in a tweet and she replied by saying, “First thing when I land (Inshallah)”

First thing when I land (Inshallah) 🙏 https://t.co/RCHtEUWe4G — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

Interestingly, Hina first shared reposted an old video as she recalled some happy times with Sidharth in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress shared that watching it teared her up and wondered what Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill must be going through. She wrote in her caption, “This brings tears in my eyes.. Beautiful Memories made in just two weeks.. Now imagine what Shehnaz must be going thru..My heart goes out for you love and his family..I wish I was thr..” Take a look!

This brings tears in my eyes..

Beautiful Memories made in just two weeks..

Now imagine what Shehnaz must be going thru..My heart goes out for you love and his family..I wish I was thr.. https://t.co/2nmyQjAL8v — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

Hina Khan had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a 'Toofani Senior' along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. The actress had shared an endearing bond with the Balika Vadhu actor in the reality show. She had shared an emotional note after his demise that stated, “After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing.I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there. #RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar (sic).”