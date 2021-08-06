Hina Khan’s BF Rocky Jaiswal On Their Marriage Plans: We Think That There’s Still Time For Marriage

TV actress Hina Khan and filmmaker Rocky Jaiswal have been dating each other for a long time now. The couple never misses any chance to keep their fans updated with their activities. Interestingly, Hina and Rocky often dodge questions about their marriage as they feel that they are very much secure in their relationship, don't want to get married right now.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Rocky Jaiswal said that they don't want to tie the knot just for the heck of societal tag. The filmmaker said that Hina Khan and he have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage. He said, "We don't want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it. It doesn't make sense to us. Even after getting married, I've seen that people aren't close to one another, and then what's the point of getting married."

Rocky further stated that they will eventually get married but right now. Hina Khan's boyfriend said, "We don't have any kind of inhibitions about each other. That gives us the liberty to expand and move ahead in our careers to see where it leads to. We think that there's still time for marriage. Eventually, we'll get married but that time is not now."

Talking about Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan's relationship, the couple first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009, when Hina was playing the lead role in the show. They instantly got connected and became friends. Later, they started dating each other and since then, they have been giving major couple goals to their fans.

When Hina was in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Rocky had made a surprise visit and supported Hina throughout the journey. Currently, the couple is busy with their respective work commitments.