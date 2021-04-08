Hina Khan’s BF Rocky Jaiswal Rescues Her From Tiny Crab When She Was Taking A Nap On The Beach

Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are currently enjoying their romantic vacation in the Maldives. The couple has been sharing beautiful pictures from their exotic vacation, and fans can't stop gushing over their crackling chemistry. Amidst all, Hina Khan was recently rescued by her beau Rocky Jaiswal from a crab's bite when she was taking a nap on the beach.

Hina Khan found the incident hilarious, as she shared a set of updates on her Instagram story. In the first story, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist can be seen laying peacefully on the sand. She wrote, "This is me sleeping on the beach while enjoying the sunset.. ! @rockyj1 clicked these. The calm is so so relaxing and comforting.." In the second story, she posted the same picture from another angle and wrote, "From another angle, I can sleep anywhere."

Finally, in the third story, Hina Khan revealed that there was a tiny Crab coming out of the hole near her. She wrote, "@rockyj1 said there was this tiny lil Crab coming out of this hole and watching me.." And eventually, in the last story, Hina posted a smiley picture of herself and wrote, "And thn once the crab started approaching towards me.. @rockyj1 woke me up without scaring me.."

Well, the entire incident was quite funny and sweet. Talking about their relationship, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating each other for 7 years now. The couple is planning to get married, however, they are right now giving priority to their careers.

