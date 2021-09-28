Hina Khan Says ‘I Didn’t Get Cast Only Because I Don’t Look Kashmiri’

Hina Khan, who shot to fame with the role of Akshara in the popular daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently featured in the song 'Main Bhi Barbaad' opposite Angad Bedi. The duo set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Hina is quite a popular actress in the Indian TV industry. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist is Kashmiri, but sadly, she was rejected for the role of a Kashmiri girl due to her dusky complexion.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Hina Khan said that she can speak the Kashmiri language fluently but despite having all the qualities, she was rejected due to her dusky complexion. While speaking about her way of dealing with rejections, the actress said, "There are times where I probably don't like the story or I don't want to do that kind of a character for the time being, but there are also times where you probably test for it, and you are very keen that it works, but it doesn't work out for various reasons. I can't talk about the project, but I remember I could not crack a project because I didn't look Kashmiri enough."

Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Absence At Sidharth Shukla's Funeral; Shares Bigg Boss Video With Late Actor

Hina further stated that she never loses hope and keep trying. "I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn't get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That's what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn't get cast only because I don't look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don't give up. I keep trying," the actress added.

Hina Khan Calls Her Mother 'An Embodiment Of Sheer Strength'; Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon & Others React

Talking about Hina Khan's personal life, the actress is dating Rocky Jaiswal for a long time now. The couple is planning to tie the knot soon, but there is no official confirmation about the same.