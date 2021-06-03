Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh's Baarish Ban Jaana Is Out; We Can't Take Our Eyes Off The Magical Jodi

Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh's Baarish Ban Jaana Is Out

It is the story of two Bollywood stars, who after their much-talked about break-up feature together in a song. Throughout the song, the duo try to wrap their pending shoot but remember their good old days. It is then that the flash back of their past is shown, where we get to see some mushy moments of the couple.

We Can't Take Our Eyes Off The Magical Jodi- Hina & Shaheer

Hina and Shaheer's fresh pair is major hit apart from the soulful song. Not just us, but even fans can't take their eyes off the beautiful couple. They called the couple magical and dream jodi. The actors and the song are trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.

Fans’ Tweets

@shahhashvi: im fulfilled, the song has given everything we wanted✨ #ShaheerSheikh #HinaKhan #BaarishBanJana.

@SnsTanuja: I loved it.....this is super amazing ❤️.....the lyrics , the song , the Video all are just perfect ❤️❤️..... #ShaheerSheikh #HinaKhan #BaarishBanJaana @Shaheer_S @eyehinakhan.

@dtweetsss & @_flyingcupid

@dtweetsss: No body !! Literally no body can emote better than themmmm. The way they have emoted...ufffff. It is a onscreen dream pair indeed!!❤🔥 @eyehinakhan @Shaheer_S #HinaKhan #Shaheersheikh #ShaHina ❤❤❤❤.

@_flyingcupid: 😭Meri Suno...Inn dono ko koi Netflix Ki Web Series me cast karo🥺😍Mannnn cant get over their chemistry❤️❤️ Song is soooo good @eyehinakhan @Shaheer_S #HinaKhan #ShaheerSheikh #BaarishBanJaana.

@tasteless_PK & @Scater_

@tasteless_PK: This one is the best MV of #hinakhan,the location and visuals are amazing 😍. Music is soulful.

@Scater_: Mashallah ✨💖 They both r looking so good man 🥺❤ Nazar na lage 🥰✨ #HinaKhan #ShaheerSheikh #BaarishBanJana.