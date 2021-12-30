Hina Khan & Shaheer Sheikh Talk About Their Magical Chemistry; Actress Calls It A Big Mystery

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh were first roped in for music video 'Baarish Ban Jana', which broke several records and was a huge hit. It is also one of the top 10 Trending videos on YouTube. The jodi became an instant hit and the duo recently reunited for another music video 'Mohabbat Hai', which was also loved by audience.

Recently, Hina and Shaheer were asked about their magical chemistry. The duo doesn't know when they hit the right chord and Hina called the reason for their 'magical chemistry' is a big mystery!



Hina was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't know for us also it is a big mystery when we think about it. I think when we met we just hit the right chord and as of now we are happy about it. I don't know when we start fighting."

On the other hand, Shaheer feels they both were real and didn't pretend to be someone, which was the reason for their amazing bond and their chemistry.

The actor said, "See I feel when two real people meet, this is a kind of friendship that comes out. We were not pretending to be someone. We were not showing to the other person how big a celebrity I am. She could have done that because she's such a big star but she did not do that and she was extremely friendly."

Recently, Hina and Shaheer shared a few beautiful and fun pictures together on their instagram account. Fans loved the pictures and their bond so much that they have nicknamed them #ShaHina.

Well, we hope someone (producer) notices the pictures and their bond, and rope in for a show! We are sure that it will be a super hit jodi! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.