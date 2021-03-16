Hina Khan Tests COVID-19 Negative, Shares Gratitude And Precaution Tips For Her Fans

TV actor Hina Khan is a busy bee and often immerses herself in back-to-back shoots. However, recently the actor took to her social media handle to share the good news with her fans that she has tested negative for COVID-19. The actor not only shared her gratitude for the same but also shared some important piece of advice for her fans on how they can protect themselves from contracting the virus.

Talking about the same, Hina Khan took to her Instagram story to share a post wherein she mentioned that she has tested negative for COVID-19 again and is extremely thankful to God for the same. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor went on to say that it is indeed difficult and sometimes impossible to keep yourself away and safe from the virus as there may be constant travelling in such unprecedented times to meet the work pressure and commitments. The actor then shared some precautionary measures with which one can avoid the COVID-19 virus.

Also Read: Hina Khan On Completing 12 Years In The Industry: I've Forgone Huge Amounts Of Money To Be Where I'm Today

Hina Khan stated that one must practice social distancing, take the necessary precautions and undergo tests in order to keep their family members and the others around them safe and healthy. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist also mentioned that sometimes people may contract the virus even after taking the necessary precautions which is also a possibility or a human error. The actor concluded the same stating that the least people can do is undergo tests whenever needed and follow the important protocols for the same. Take a look at the post shared by Hina.

Apart from that, Hina Khan also shared a beautiful selfie with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The picture has the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor looking lovely in deep purple attire. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan had made her Bollywood debut last year with the film Hacked. The actor had also starred in Zee 5's show, Unlocked. Hina is also seen in the web series, Damaged 2 which is streaming on MX Player. The actor had also been a part of Bigg Boss 14 as a senior along with ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan Parties With Hina Khan, Rocky, Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Banerjee & Others On His Birthday (PICS)