After Her Father's Demise, Hina Khan Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Actress Goes Under Home Quarantine

Actress Hina Khan, who recently lost her father after he suffered a cardiac arrest, has now informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Hina took to her social media account to share the news with her fans and followers. The actress confessed that she and her family are going through a very difficult and testing time.

She also revealed that she has isolated herself and is under home quarantine whilst following the doctor's guidance. Hina then requested everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested in her note.

The actress wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Hina’s father passed away on April 20, 2021. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was in Kashmir at the time due to work commitments and had to rush back to Mumbai when she learnt the news of her father’s death.

Hina shared a post on Instagram two days ago to inform that she will be staying away from social media for a few days whilst thanking her well-wishers for their love and support. Her note read, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."