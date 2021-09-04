Hina Khan To Make Her South Debut Alongside Megastar Prabhas In Vrindavana?

Hina Khan is one of the biggest names on Indian television and has over the years, has amassed a strong fan following. She has also tasted success with her Bollywood and OTT debut with projects like Hacked and Damaged 2 respectively. Now, this latest development will surely leave her fans overjoyed as the actress may make her South debut alongside none other than megastar Prabhas.

Yes, you heard it right, according to a news report in BollywoodLife, Hina Khan might be seen in Prabhas' next titled Vrindavana. This may come as a huge treat for her fans who must be inevitably waiting with bated breath to see the TV sensation pair up with the Baahubali actor on the big screen. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress nor the makers of the film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has some exciting projects lined up on his kitty. He will be soon seen in the romantic flick Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. Apart from that, he will be seen in the much-awaited movie Adipurush that will also star Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The superstar also has Salaar on the pipeline alongside Shruti Haasan.

Talking about Hina Khan, the actress is garnering immense praises for her performance in her Voot Select film titled Lines. Apart from that, her music video 'Baarish Ban Jana' alongside Shaheer Sheikh has also managed to cross 300 million views on Youtube. Hina was also seen in the music video 'Patthar Wargi' crooned by B Praak.

Hina Khan recently took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming post wherein she expressed her grief over the tragic demise of her close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla. The Kausatii Zindagi Kay actress added that she has been deeply affected by the news and has not been keeping well. Hina had also lost her father earlier this year.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Hina Khan had stated, "After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing. I am a little unwell and not in the right frame of mind and still coping with this news just like all of you out there #RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar."