Hina Khan, Vindu Dara Singh & Nikki Tamboli React To Karan Johar Hosting Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to start from August 8, 2021 on VOOT Select. After a long suspense, makers finally revealed that the first six weeks of the show on the OTT platform will be hosted by multi-tasker of Bollywood, Karan Johar. Ever since KJo was roped in to host the controversial show, netizens have been sharing mixed reactions on social media. Apart from them, some of the ex-contestants are also not very much convinced with the idea of Karan Johar as the host of a show like Bigg Boss.

A few days ago, Jasleen Matharu said that Karan Johar will not be a serious host like Salman Khan. Although, she is very excited to see him hosting Bigg Boss OTT. Amidst all, ex-contestants of Bigg Boss, Hina Khan, Vindu Dara Singh and Nikki Tamboli recently shared their reactions with Spotboye about Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss OTT.

The Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan told the portal, "Very good, I'm super excited yaar. I'm always a Karan Johar fan, I'm waiting for how's he going to do it. I'm so excited. Bigg Boss khatam hota tha toh sabko dukh hota tha, abhi 6 mahina dekho Bigg Boss. I seriously feel for the contestants, my heart goes out for all the contestants. 6 months!" For the unversed, the upcoming season of the reality show will reportedly be aired for six months, including Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh said, "Everyone is a lover of Bigg Boss and so is Karan. He will definitely rock the show as it's a different format and something we have never witnessed before. I am sure he will keep us hooked by his hosting. It's like the Bigg Boss trailer is by KJO and baaki film Salman Bhai chalayenge. I am really very excited."

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli is supremely excited to see Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss OTT. The actress who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 said, "It will surely be a sight to watch KJo hosting Bigg Boss OTT. I've always seen him in Koffee with Karan and what an incredible host he is. I think it's going to be a bang with Karan Johar hosting the OTT version. It'll be a double bonanza for the viewers. Can't wait."

Looks like Karan Johar has a big responsibility as celebs are curious to know how he will host the show. Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the show will reportedly have contestants like Divya Agarwal, Karan Wahi, Neha Marda, Surbhi Chandna and others. However, there is no confirmation about the same.