Holi 2021: Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Rupali Ganguly & Other Celebs Wish Fans Happy Holi

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya shared mushy pictures with his ladylove Disha Parmar and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! 🌈🎉. Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don't forget to eat all the mithaisss!! ❤️❤️."

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi shared a few throwback pictures and wrote, "Reminiscing Holi celebrations from last few years. Missing family & friends. Happy Holi to you all. Play it at home & Play safe."

Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode shared a video in which she was seen dancing to 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' with Shruti and wrote, "Why should boys have all the fun? 🤪 Happy Holiiii ✨ Dancing with this crazyyy full of energy and a sweetheart after more than 10 yearsss! But it was so much fun! She's managed everything in such a short time great job @shruti_ss 💃🏻🙌🏻👏🏻 ❤️😘❤️and I clap for myself for choreographing this in such a short span 👏🏻🤪💃🏻@hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff ❤️🤩."

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali shared a few pictures snapped with her Anupamaa co-stars and wrote, "Aapko aur aapke poore parivar ko, Anupamaa parivaar ki taraf se Holi ki hardik shubhkaamnaaen ❤️🙏🏻 HOLI HAIIIIIII !!!! BURA NA MAANO HOLI HAI ❤️💚💛💙🧡💜. My favourite festival ❤️ I love love love playing Holi....but COVID ke chalte na Holika dehan mein jaa paayi aur naahi kal holi khel paaoongi 😞 But it's important to #staysafe #stayathome"

Abigail Pande

Abigail Pande shared a few pictures with Arti Singh and Tina Datta and wrote, "The colours in my life are my loved ones....the ones who hold on to me in my lowest days, who celebrate with me in my best days! Remember to count your blessings this Holi, let go of all negativity and celebrate life! So what if Holi celebrations aren't happening outdoors, turn on some music, dance with your family, color them up and have fun! PS: Play neatly as you have to clean up your own house after that!!!"

Gautam Hegde

Gautam Hegde shares throwback pictures of Holi parties that was organised at his house. The parties were attended by Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and others.