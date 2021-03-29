Holi 2021 Exclusive! Shruti Sharma Reveals Her Mama Pushed Her Into Tank Filled With Black Coloured Water

Holi 2021 is here, and unlike previous years, this year's festival of colours will be celebrated in a very low-key manner due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Popular TV actress Shruti Sharma, who recently featured in Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait, has shared her Holi plans and craziest memories with Filmibeat. The actress who is currently busy shooting for her show Namak Issk Ka, revealed that she doesn't have any plans of celebrating the festival of colours this year.

Shruti Sharma said, "I don't have any Holi plans as such this time. We'll either be shooting and if not, I'll be spending the day at home resting and pampering myself." While revealing the same, the actress also got nostalgic and remembered how she used to celebrate Holi with her family and friends. The Gathbandhan actress revealed, "When I used to be in Lucknow, I would celebrate Holi with my friends and family. But since the time came to Mumbai, I'd mostly spend my Holi working. Although last year since I had an off, my father and my brother came to Mumbai to celebrate Holi."

Shruti told us that her most favourite things about celebrating Holi are music, colours and gujjiyas (sweets). The Pagglait star said, "What I like the most about Holi is chasing each other down to smear one another with Gulaal. I love music, colours and gujjiya! My mother is the best gujjiya maker in the world."

The craziest moment that happened with Shruti Sharma in the past while celebrating Holi was because of her mama (mother's brother/uncle). She revealed, "Back in Lucknow when I was studying for my board exams, I was told to not play Holi. Although I love Holi. So, I was at home, doing math, but then my mama came home. Just when I started acting all hesitant, he took me up to my terrace, and pushed me into a tank of water mixed with black colour."

Talking about Shruti's career, the actress has worked in movies like Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (Telugu) and Pagglait (Hindi). She has special news about her upcoming project, which she would share at the right time.

