Honsla Rakh’s Opening Day Box Office Numbers Out! Shehnaaz Gill & Diljit Dosanjh Fans Praise The Film

Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill-starrer much-awaited Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh has finally been released on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra. Interestingly, the film has been receiving a positive response from the masses and notably, Honsla Rakh has got a bumper opening at the box office.

According to Box Office India report, Honsla Rakh has collected Rs 2.55 crore on an opening day at the box office. Interestingly, the Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill-starrer has become the highest Punjabi film opening of all time. The report states that Honsla Rakh earned Rs 1.75 crore in the East Punjab sector. In the rest sectors, including Delhi and UP, the film collected Rs 80 thousand.

Let us tell you, Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill fans have been celebrating this moment on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-

@VanshikaVats18 "Woh woh congratulations to entire team of honsla rakh, Thankyou paaji hmari bachi ka khyaal rkhne ke liye interview kr time..Meri bachi @ishehnaaz_gill tuune kmaal kr Diya." @HishamSidnaaz17 "My dearest SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL finally your dream project Honsla Rakh became a blockbuster movie on the first day with awesome collection of 2.55 crores just as you wished we love you always and many more success to come. #RecordBreakingHonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh." @AhmadRaniyah "What a record breaking morning! God has definitely listened to our prayers..After going through my whole TL Im thanking Him unlimitedly Who has saved her grace n blessed her with enormous love..Now its time to cherish her success with humility. #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh." @itsPriya_15 "#HonslaRakh breaking so many records and actor SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL getting so much appreciation makes me so happy and proud. Congratulations to Shehnaaz and the whole team. Many more to come. #RecordBreakingHonslaRakh." @ParbatiKarki8 "Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill for getting a lot of success in your first movie ever. #HonslaRakh is an amazing movie. We all are proud of you and I'm sure that even Sid is really proud of you! #HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz."

(Social media posts are unedited)