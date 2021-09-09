Hrithik Roshan's Parents Gift Gold Chain & Goddess Laxmi's Coins To Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita

Indian Idol 12's winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal are going places! They are one of the most-sought after singing pairs and have been invited to various events. Recently, Pawandeep and Arunita met actor Hrithik Roshan's parents - Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, who gifted them gold chain and Goddess Laxmi's coins. As per TOI report, the duo spent over three hours with them.

Talking about their meeting, Pawandeep was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Both Rakesh ji and Pinkie ji got really emotional and hugged both of us. We did sing quite a few songs and they really enjoyed our company."



Pawandeep revealed that Hrithik Roshan's mother gifted him a gold chain with rudraksha and pouches with Goddess Laxmi coins in it. He added, "She told me that the chain was given to her by her father. It has rudraksha and I was about to get myself a rudraksha and Pinkieji gifted it to me."

Rakesh Roshan revealed to the leading daily that he and Pinkie are huge fans of Pawandeep and Arunita and had expressed their desire to meet them. When Pawandeep was asked Hritik listened to their songs, he said that they met him for a brief time and he wished them. He also asked them to 'keep working hard and rise in life'.

As per the report, both Pawandeep and Arunita are preparing for a musical series, which will be directed by Raj Surani. They are also learning dance as they are going to feature in the video performing at various functions.