Hrithik Roshan's Parents Gift Gold Chain & Goddess Laxmi's Coins To Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita

Indian
Idol
12's
winner
Pawandeep
Rajan
and
runner-up
Arunita
Kanjilal
are
going
places!
They
are
one
of
the
most-sought
after
singing
pairs
and
have
been
invited
to
various
events.
Recently,
Pawandeep
and
Arunita
met
actor
Hrithik
Roshan's
parents
-
Rakesh
Roshan
and
Pinkie
Roshan,
who
gifted
them
gold
chain
and
Goddess
Laxmi's
coins.
As
per
TOI
report,
the
duo
spent
over
three
hours
with
them.
Talking
about
their
meeting,
Pawandeep
was
quoted
by
the
leading
daily
as
saying,
"Both
Rakesh
ji
and
Pinkie
ji
got
really
emotional
and
hugged
both
of
us.
We
did
sing
quite
a
few
songs
and
they
really
enjoyed
our
company."
Pawandeep
revealed
that
Hrithik
Roshan's
mother
gifted
him
a
gold
chain
with
rudraksha
and
pouches
with
Goddess
Laxmi
coins
in
it.
He
added,
"She
told
me
that
the
chain
was
given
to
her
by
her
father.
It
has
rudraksha
and
I
was
about
to
get
myself
a
rudraksha
and
Pinkieji
gifted
it
to
me."
Rakesh
Roshan
revealed
to
the
leading
daily
that
he
and
Pinkie
are
huge
fans
of
Pawandeep
and
Arunita
and
had
expressed
their
desire
to
meet
them.
When
Pawandeep
was
asked
Hritik
listened
to
their
songs,
he
said
that
they
met
him
for
a
brief
time
and
he
wished
them.
He
also
asked
them
to
'keep
working
hard
and
rise
in
life'.
As
per
the
report,
both
Pawandeep
and
Arunita
are
preparing
for
a
musical
series,
which
will
be
directed
by
Raj
Surani.
They
are
also
learning
dance
as
they
are
going
to
feature
in
the
video
performing
at
various
functions.