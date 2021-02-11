Hunar Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘I Am Missing My Husband Mayank’

Actress Hunar Gandhi, who is currently working in SAB TV's show Maddam Sir, recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has currently quarantined herself at home in Mumbai and missing her actor-husband Mayank Gandhi a lot during this tough time. In an interview with Times of India, the Thapki Pyar Ki actress revealed how she got infected with the virus.

Hunar said that she shot for the show Maddam Sir for around 4 to 5 days, but when she returned home on Monday (February 8, 2021), she started developing symptoms. While speaking about the same, the actress said, "I started suffering from a bad cough and developed light symptoms. I rushed to the nearby hospital and got myself tested. I have tested positive for Coronavirus. I have quarantined myself at home and have also informed the production so that the crew members can get themselves tested."

In the interview, Hunar further stated that she is currently staying alone in the house, as her husband jetted off to Delhi to meet her father-in-law. She feels blessed that her mother and brother live in the same building, as they send her food every day. However, she is missing her husband Mayank a lot. While speaking about the same, the actress said, "I am missing my husband Mayank and my pet Amigo but I guess, I can only meet them after two weeks when I test negative."

Talking about her role in Maddam Sir, Hunar Gandhi is playing a negative character in the Gulki Joshi-starrer. The actress is enjoying working with the lead actress and Rahil Azam. She has said that the audience will see a different side of her in the show. Apart from that, Hunar has earlier worked in popular shows like Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Ek Boond Ishq, Patiala Babes and so on.

