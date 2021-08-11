Imlie Fame Mayuri Deshmukh Pens An Emotional Poem On Her Late Husband Aashutosh Bhakre's Birthday

Mayuri Deshmukh, who is currently essaying the role of Malini in Imlie, has penned a poem for her late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on his 31st birth anniversary. The actress remembered her late hubby by taking to her social media account to pen a heartfelt post and said that it was a long due.

Mayuri also shared a video comprising of multiple photos with Aashutosh including their wedding picture on Instagram with the following caption; "I'd write poems for near and dear, Then why not yet for you you'd wonder ??? It would be your 61st birthday gift I'd tell you, So cluelessly optimistic that life was painting a different hue. Anyway here it is, was long due.”

She went on to add, “It's been a year and some more, Reminiscing some sweet memories and some sore. Thanking the times I was patient and loving, Wondering always if I was enough giving." Check out the entire note below:

Ashutosh Bhakre died by suicide on July 29, 2020. He hanged himself at his residence in his hometown Nanded. It was reported that the 32-year-old actor was suffering from depression at the time. Mayuri, who made her Hindi TV debut last year with Imlie, is still trying to process the loss of her husband. Aashutosh and Mayuri had tied the knot on January 21, 2016.

Mayuri first became a household name after starring in the serial Marathi serial, Khulta Kali Khulena. She forayed into Hindi TV last year with Star Plus’ drama Imlie which stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer.

