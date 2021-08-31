Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani Bids Adieu His Character Aditya Kumar Tripathi; Shares Emotional Video

Heartbreaking news for Imlie fans! The lead actor of the show, Gashmeer Mahajani, who was playing the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi, has bid adieu to the show. Yes, you read that right! The actor recently confirmed his exit on Instagram by posting a bunch of videos on his story.

In the video, Gashmeer Mahajani can be seen thanking director Atif Khan, actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan and other crew members for always their contribution to his Imlie journey. He said that he will be missing all of them from tomorrow and will feel nostalgic about the same. The reason behind his exit is not yet revealed, but the news has indeed left everyone heartbroken.

Notably, fans started reacting to his exit on Twitter. Have a look at the Twitter reactions-