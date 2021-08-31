Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani Bids Adieu His Character Aditya Kumar Tripathi; Shares Emotional Video
Heartbreaking news for Imlie fans! The lead actor of the show, Gashmeer Mahajani, who was playing the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi, has bid adieu to the show. Yes, you read that right! The actor recently confirmed his exit on Instagram by posting a bunch of videos on his story.
In the video, Gashmeer Mahajani can be seen thanking director Atif Khan, actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan and other crew members for always their contribution to his Imlie journey. He said that he will be missing all of them from tomorrow and will feel nostalgic about the same. The reason behind his exit is not yet revealed, but the news has indeed left everyone heartbroken.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Imlie Star Gashmeer Mahajani On His Character Aditya, Atif Khan And Sarsenapati Hambirrao
Imlie Star Gashmeer Mahajani On His Bond With Sumbul Touqeer Khan: I Am The Official 'Aaya' Of Sumbul
Notably, fans started reacting to his exit on Twitter. Have a look at the Twitter reactions-
@Mahi0241
"#Imlie @Gashmeer One smile, can start a friendship. One word, can end a fight. One look, can save a relationship. One person can change your life. without #SumbulTouqeer No Imlie Without #GashmeerMahajani No AKT No one can portray this character except you two #Adilie."
@SialItret
"Never going to invest my time and emotions on any of the Gul's show anymore... NEVER #Imlie #GashmeerMahajani."
@MyraV18
"#Imlie .. still hard to believe whats happening... If #GashmeerMahajani really quit .. not a good way to break the news.. or if his CKT is changing in the show.. still not a good way to announce it!! This is wayyy below the belt way of playing with FD's feelings."
@NidhiiTweets_
"As much i have seen Gashmeer, more than an good actor...as a person so sincere, sensible and great quality. I admire him for this a lot. In world of reels, he just posted a reel till now that's with his son. He definitely is unique than others. #GashmeerMahajani #Imlie."
@imsalma
"NO GASHMEER MAHAJANI @Gashmeer NO IMLIE FOR ME. PERIOD #imlie."