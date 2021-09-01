Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani Fans React To His Prank On Social Media; See Tweets

Yesterday evening (August 31, 2021), Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani took to Instagram and revealed that he is not quitting the show during his live session with fans. The actor revealed that he will be coming up with a different character as Aditya Kumar Tripathi played by Gashmeer, who has been seen shot by Satyakaam played by Vijay Kumar.

For the unversed, Gashmeer Mahajani had shared an emotional video on his Instagram story on August 30, 2021, in which he had stated that his character Aditya will be leaving the show. But in the recent live session, he said that it was a prank and hinted about his new avatar. Gashmeer also stated that Star Plus will be releasing yet another update today (September 1, 2021) at 10 am. He asked fans to stay tuned for the update and see him in a completely new avatar.

Gashmeer Mahajani Confirms He Is Not Quitting Imlie! To Enter As Another Character In The Show?

On the other hand, Gashmeer Mahajani's prank didn't go down well with many of his fans as they expressed their disappointment over the same on Twitter. Let us tell you, fans were heartbroken after learning about his fake exit from Imlie. And now they have reacted like this. Have a look-

Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani Bids Adieu His Character Aditya Kumar Tripathi; Shares Emotional Video