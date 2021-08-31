Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani Is NOT Quitting The Star Plus Show: Report

Gashmeer Mahajani, who is currently seen playing the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi in Imlie, had shared a video on his Instagram stories, in which he had stated that he is bidding adieu to his famous character. In the video, he thanked Imlie director Atif Khan, co-star Sumbul Touqeer and other crew members for being with him. He even stated that yesterday was his last day of the shoot.

Well, Gashmeer Mahajani's revelation indeed left the audience heartbroken as his character Aditya Kumar Tripathi from Imlie is very much popular amongst the masses. Fans also started expressing their sadness over Gashmeer's exit from Imlie. However, it was a prank!

Yes, you read that right! A report published in Pop Diaries states that Gashmeer Mahajani's video was nothing but a prank, and he will continue to be a part of Imlie in the future as well. Isn't it surprising? Well, the current sequence in Imlie shows that Gashmeer's character Aditya has been shot in the chest. Hence, he reportedly decided to prank all his fans.

Notably, Gashmeer will be coming live on Instagram at 6:30 pm and will share his thought with fans. We hope he will say reveal the exact truth behind those emotional videos in the live session.

Talking about Imlie, the show also stars Mayuri Deshmukh, Ritu Chaudhary, Chandresh Singh, Rakesh Maudgal, Preet Kaur Madhan, Astha Agarwal, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Jyoti Gauba and others in key roles. The show airs on Star Plus at 8:30 pm.

Talking about Gashmeer Mahajani, he will be seen in a Marathi film, Sarsenapati Hambirrao. In an interaction with Filmibeat, the actor had also said that he will be starting his own production house soon. Stay tuned for more updates!