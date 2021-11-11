Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani Rubbishes Rumours Of Quitting The Show; Says ‘I’m Allowed To Work My Way’

Star Plus' show Imlie has been in the news for various reasons. Starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh, the show has been grabbing everyone's eyeballs with its current plot. Amidst all, a few days ago, reports were stating that Imlie's lead actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who is playing the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi, is planning to quit the show due to creative differences with the team.

Well, the rumours indeed left his fans shocked as they are loving his portrayal of Aditya Kumar Tripathi in the show, Imlie. Amidst all, Gashmeer Mahajani recently reacted to the rumours of him quitting the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gashmeer rubbishes rumours of quitting Imlie.

He said, "I'm not planning to quit the show. I'm allowed to work my way, the producers are paying me, taking good care of me and everybody's happy. So, why would I leave the show?" Well, Gashmeer Mahajani's clarification must have made his fans happy. For the unversed, a few months ago, Gashmeer had played a prank with his fans, in which he had revealed that he is quitting Imlie.

On the other hand, the actor spoke about spending time with his son Vyom, despite having a tight shooting schedule. Gashmeer Mahajani said, "I am a quintessential father. No matter how tired I am, I read a bedtime story to Vyom every night, take him out for football and feed him. As a husband, you'd never see me being the lovey-dovey one, as it's not in my DNA. I just feel I don't have the need to show my love to my wife as she knows I do."

Talking about the actor's upcoming project, he will be lending his voice to Rana Daggubati's character in Baahubali's Marathi dubbed version. The actor has acted in several Marathi and Hindi films.