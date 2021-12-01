Imlie SPOILER: Piya Valecha Roped In To Spice Up The Show!

Imlie is one of the top 5 shows on television. The show has been facing competition from shows like Anupamaa, Udaariyaan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. As per the latest track Aryan will start liking Imlie, but later she will get to know that Aryan and Aditya know each other.

In the upcoming episode, Imlie will be embarrassed in front of Arpita and her friends. He will teach her how to eat noodles with chopsticks. Imlie will also get to know that Aryan has been through some tough times in his life.

As per the spoiler, Aryan shows her the mirror and tells her that he the only person who in her life is not an idiot. He also tells her that whoever asked her to stay how she is and stopped her from learning new are idiots.

Also, to spice up the show, the makers have roped in Piya Valecha. The actress is excited about her entry and she revealed that she will play important part in Imlie's career.

Piya was quoted by India Forums as saying, "My track and I am very important for Imlie and her career in her new job."

About being a part of popular show, she said, "It's good to be in the news and what else is better than to be in news for the best Star plus show. Imlie is one of the TRP toppers and my own personal favourite show. I have been wanting to work with Gul Ma'am since long and 4 Lions since few years but somehow, things would not work and I am very thankful to the makers to give me a very important role in the show to be around the main leads and storyline."