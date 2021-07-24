Imlie Star Gashmeer Mahajani On His Bond With Sumbul Touqeer Khan: I Am The Official ‘Aaya’ Of Sumbul

Gashmeer Mahajani has been getting immense love from the masses for his role of Aditya in Star Plus show Imlie. The actor is sharing screen space with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the show. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Gashmeer spoke about his bond with his on-screen wives.

The actor revealed that he shares a very thick friendship with Mayuri and on the other hand, takes care of Sumbul like an 'Aaya'. Gashmeer Mahajani said, "I have a lot of fun on the sets. We had a great time. I share a great bonding with both my on-screen wives. My on-screen wives Mayuri and Sumbul both are brilliant. I share a very thick friendship with Mayuri Deshmukh. And I am the official nanny of Sumbul Touqeer on the sets. I always say this on the sets that I am the official 'Aaya' of Sumbul. She is a young kid and it is my responsibility to take care of all her demands. Be it having food with me or being with her constantly. She holds me by my shirt, the sleeves part and roams on the sets. So practically I am Sumbul's official Nanny, it is my job to take care of her."

Gashmeer Mahajani further stated that Sumbul and he have most of the scenes together, hence, he makes sure that things happen according to him. "So all these things are ego satisfying for me and are comfortable for me. I don't let her say anything, if she tries to, I scold her and the poor kid listens to me (laughs). I know Mayuri won't ever hear my scoldings. So, I am in a very beneficial position. I had a great time," he added.

Interestingly, Gashmeer added that he has been working with Sumbul for 8 years now, his IQ level is of a 21-year-old. Moreover, he said that if this show continues for another 8 months, then his IQ would that be of a 12-year-old by the end of next year. "Sumbul has mentally got me to a 21-year-old. So there is no age difference between us," the actor added.

Gashmeer's statement proves that off-screen bond is very much important for it to reflect more effectively on-screen. Talking about his upcoming projects, he will next be in three Marathi films like Sarsenapati Hambirrao, Lagnacha License and Luv U Mitra.