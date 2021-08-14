Independence Day 2021: Exclusive! Kunal Jaisingh, Devoleena, Ravi & Others Share Their Childhood Memories

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

I remember during our childhood, we used to make flags and were always excited to visit our school for flag hosting and attend the cultural programmes.

Independence Day 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Waseem Mushtaq & Arshi Share Their Views

Kunal Jaisingh

Independence Day is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. The day rings reminds me of how enthusiastic we used to be in our school days. In our schools, the Independence Day was marked by a day full of cultural activities, patriotism, sports events, and principal's long but enthusiastic speech and last but not the least the yummy sweets distributed to all! I remember, we used to make flag ourselves and put it on our cycles and uses to go out that use to be so much on fun. Today, the day are mostly celebrated as a holiday, which is quite sad.

Arshi Khan

In our academic times with the approach of August, we used to start preparing for the celebration. I used to be in dance programme, so we used to practice in last two classes. Then parade, people used to also practice parade, and the music used to make us feel the patriotism in the air.

Ravi Bhatia

I can never forget those full dress rehearsals and the parade, for August 15. The Independence Day celebrations memories will be always special. I still remember distribution of ladoos in school. We use to make the tiny fluttering flags flanking both sides of our cycles. With I-day approaching we still enjoy the patriotic fervour, but seriously how it used to be during our childhood is really missed today.

Waseem Mushtaq

I was in a boarding school and we used to practice for months for the march-past on August 15 and it used to be a day full of fun activities in the school, so have very fond memories of Independence Day.